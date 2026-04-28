Telefe’s ‘Muñeca Brava’ Returns to Subbota!

Telefe Studios’s drama series Muñeca Brava returned to Russian television on April 13 on Subbota!, this time in HD.

The series — known there as Wild Angel — had already aired on that same channel in 2021, coinciding with the station’s launch. At that time, it reached a cumulative audience of over 47 million viewers, establishing itself as a cultural phenomenon.

Subbota! is part of the Gazprom-Media group and is the leader in female viewership in Russia, with over 100 million viewers annually.

The telenovela, which launched Natalia Oreiro and Facundo Arana to international fame, tells the story of a young orphan raised in a convent who goes to work as a maid in the mansion of a wealthy family. There, she falls in love with the family’s son, facing social differences, intrigues, and family secrets.