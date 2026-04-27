Content Europe Hopes to Replace MIPTV

“The [Content Europe TV] market has potential,” said Sangerim Zhakhina of Turkey’s Kanal D International. “It’s better than expected for the first edition. Good panels and time to network.” That’s good news for market organizer C21 of Britain, which is expected to announce that the event will be back next year. In total, Content Europe drew over 800 participants, and C21 explained in a press release that “buyers from platforms and channels registered for free.”

Content Europe took place April 21-23, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal, and was held at the Marriott Hotel, some 5.4 kilometers from the Baixa city center. Its aim is to replace the April MIPTV in Cannes, which was discontinued in 2024 after 60 years.

The three-day event consisted of a Marketplace, Screenings, and a Format Pitch, plus a three-track conference program: The Future Formats Forum, The Content Acquisitions Summit, and The Kids Content Summit. In total, there were 53 speakers for 25 conference sessions.

The whole event took place across two floors of the Marriot Hotel, and the marketplace offered booths and meeting tables to content distribution companies. The event accommodated an estimated 200 international content acquisition executives who visited the 71 exhibiting companies.

“All the major international TV companies are here,” said Maria Chiara Duranti, a format expert and publisher of the online newsletter FormatBiz, adding that distributors included “Warner Bros., ITV Studios, All3 Media, Fremantle, Banijay, Mediaset, and Dori Media,” plus Turkish content distributors such as ATV, Kanal D, and Global Agency.

The full report of Content Europe and the many other TV markets that took place in the month of April will be part of VideoAge‘s L.A. Screenings (May) Issue.

Pictured above, from to l. to r.: Global Agency’s Senay Tas; in the group photo (from l.), Laura St. Clair of Sony Pictures, consultant Liesette van Diepen, Laura Burrell of Paramount, Hannah Mabruk of NBC Universal, and Maria Chiara Duranti, chief editor FormatBiz; Kanal D’s Mesut Ozkececi; Mediaset Distribution’s Claudia Marra