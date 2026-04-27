Up the Ladder: Radial, Royal TV Society

• Radial Entertainment has appointed Matt Katrosar as executive vice president of Global Advertising and Partnerships. Katrosar joins from Fremantle, where he served as senior vice president of Global Ad Sales and Strategy.

In this newly created role, Katrosar will oversee and scale global advertising revenue, strategic partnerships, and the development of a unified ad tech ecosystem. His mandate spans Radial’s library of more than 70,000 movies and episodes, distributed across all major consumer platforms, including FAST, AVoD, SVoD, and TVoD.

• The Royal Television Society has appointed Sophie Jones as the Society’s new CEO. Jones is currently chief strategy officer at BPI, having joined the music trade association, and home of the BRIT Awards and Mercury Prize, in 2020 as Director of Public Affairs. Prior to joining the BPI, Jones was head of Corporate Relations at Channel 4.

Taking over from outgoing CEO Theresa Wise, who has led the Society since 2013, Jones will begin the role later this year.