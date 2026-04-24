Welsh Broadcaster S4C Makes YouTube Shift

Welsh-language broadcaster S4C has announced a strategic shift with YouTube.

As a first step, Newyddion S4C — the broadcaster’s news service — is launching its own YouTube channel, adding to the news and current affairs offering ahead of May’s Welsh Parliament election.

Live streams on the channel began with the leaders’ election debate Y Ddadl Fawr on April 23 and live election results program will also be streamed on YouTube from May 8.

To target YouTube audiences, special content will be commissioned for the news and current affairs channel, including the documentary series Sara Manchipp: Into the Manosphere as well as original content from S4C’s digital news service in the form of YouTube Shorts.

Beyond news, YouTube-first content commissioned by S4C includes a series of seven short 10-minute comedies (to be released on YouTube on May 11), and more from the entertainment series Cabarela and the vodcast Rhwydwaith Menywod Cymru.

YouTube is also home to live sports from S4C, from football and rugby in the national leagues to the British darts championship.