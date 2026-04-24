RTL Deutschland Installs New Management Board

Following the European Commission’s approval of RTL Group’s acquisition of Sky Deutschland, RTL Group has made some changes to the Management Board of RTL Deutschland.

Stephan Schmitter will lead the company as CEO, while Elke Walthelm, currently chief operating officer of Sky Deutschland, will take on the role of chief human resources officer at RTL Deutschland; and Michael Radelsberger, currently managing director of Sky Austria and Sky Media, will assume the role of chief consumer officer, taking responsibility for the pay business.

Julia Kloke, currently CFO at Bertelsmann’s financial services provider Riverty, will become the new CFO of RTL Deutschland.

Frank Vogel, managing director of RTL Deutschland’s advertising sales house, Ad Alliance, will report directly to CEO Stephan Schmitter going forward.

Ingrid Heisserer, currently CFO and CHRO of RTL Deutschland, and Carsten Schwecke, currently chief commercial, Tech & Data officer of RTL Deutschland, will exit the company.

The Management Board of RTL Deutschland will be composed as follows:

Stephan Schmitter, chief executive officer

Andreas Fischer, chief operating officer

Julia Kloke, chief financial officer

Inga Leschek, chief content officer

Max Orgonyi, chief transformation & AI officer

Michael Radelsberger, chief consumer officer

Elke Walthelm, chief human resources officer

Thomas Rabe, CEO of RTL Group, said: “The combination of RTL and Sky creates a unique offering for entertainment, sport and news across free-to-air TV, pay-TV and streaming. We will gradually combine Sky and RTL and realise annual synergies of around €250 million within three years. Our aim is to bring together the best talent, content and processes from both companies.”