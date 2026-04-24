Rise Studios, Inter Medya Start Filming ‘Caged Love’

Dubai-based Rise Studios and Istanbul-based Inter Medya have entered production on their inaugural co-investment project, Caged Love (Tutsak Sevda).

Directed by Canan Çelik, the romantic drama stars Eslem Akar and Mert Altınışık along with Caner Kurtaran, Faruk Pakiş, Gül Arcan, Aslı Saçar, Hasan Ballıktaş, Berna Üçkaleler, Pelin Orhuner and more. The screenplay is authored by Zeynep Küçükerciyes and Ali Göğebakan.

“Caged Love represents the next chapter of our global co-production strategy,” said Can Okan, founder and CEO of Inter Medya. “By combining our international production expertise with the strength of Rise Studios, we are working together to honor the global appeal of Turkish drama through high-quality storytelling. Seeing this story finally come to life on set is a testament to the hard work and shared ambition of both companies.”

“This partnership reflects our ambition to back stories that travel,” added Amanda Turnbull, CEO and founder of Rise Studios. “With Caged Love, we’re bringing together a powerful emotional story and a globally proven genre to create something both locally authentic and widely relatable. Working with Inter Medya supports our intention to step into an adjacent market that shares cultural sensibilities while offering strong regional and international appeal.”

The series follows Deniz, a young woman accused of a crime she did not commit, who assumes the identity of her dying friend to protect her daughter. As she enters the grand mansion of the powerful Demiricihan family under her new identity, she is forced into a marriage with a man she was never meant to love.

Filming is underway on location in Turkey.

Pictured: Inter Medya’s Can Okan (l.) and Ahmet Ziyalar (r.) with Mert Altınışık, Eslem Akar, and Rise Studios’ Ziad Srouji.