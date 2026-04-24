Maggie Gyllenhaal to Preside Venice Film Fest Jury

American director, actress, screenwriter and producer Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter, The Bride!, Crazy Heart) will be the president of the International Jury of the Competition at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, which will take place September 2-12, 2026.

Festival director Alberto Barbera commented: “Maggie Gyllenhaal embodies an artistic path of uncommon consistency, constructed over time with intelligence and courage. An actress who is able to portray disturbing and multifaceted characters, she also reinvented herself as an author with The Lost Daughter, which won the Best Screenplay award here in Venice in 2021. Her perspective on cinema – both intellectual and visceral – has found further confirmation in the recent film The Bride! (2026), which consolidates her stature as an original filmmaker. Having her as the president of our jury means being able to rely on an authoritative and independent voice, animated by that authentic passion for arthouse cinema which has always represented the heart of the Festival”.