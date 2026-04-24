BossaNova Greenlights ‘Ruins Rise and Fall’

U.K.-based BossaNova Media has unveiled eight-part history mystery series Ruins Rise And Fall.

Produced by Like A Shot, the series uses immersive 3D-CGI to reanimate ruins from around the ancient world.

Ruins Rise And Fall is a Development Day project, a decade-old in-house initiative which aims to fast-track the commissioning and production of factual projects with international potential. BossaNova Media has for the first time guaranteed the whole production budget for the series.

Ruins Rise And Fall takes the audience to eight global locations using hyper-realistic digital restorations of the sites to their former glory — from Mongolian fortress cities lost in the sands to Roman settlements built to defend against the Celtic warrior hordes.