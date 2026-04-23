Netflix’s Jinny Howe to Keynote at BANFF

Jinny Howe, Netflix’s head of U.S. and Canada Scripted Series, is the first keynote speaker for the BANFF Summit Series of the 47th annual Banff World Media Festival, set to take place June 14–17, 2026, at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Alberta, Canada.

“Jinny Howe’s leadership is helping to shape the stories audiences around the world are watching,” said Sean Cohan, chair of the Board of Directors, BANFF, and president, Bell Media. “Her work exemplifies the creativity, innovation, and global perspective that define this festival, and we look forward to attendees hearing her insights firsthand.”

Under her leadership, Netflix has launched a line-up of award-winning series, including BEEF, Bridgerton; MAID and Inventing Anna, among many others.

Launched in 2019 in honor of the festival’s four-decade legacy, the BANFF Summit Series is a curated, future-focused program of keynote sessions. Past speakers include Chuck Lorre, Anjali Sud, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Paula Kerger, Rob Wade, Pearlena Igbokwe, Bela Bajaria, Keith Le Goy, Ted Sarandos and Maverick Carter, among others.

The Banff World Media Festival and Rockie Awards remain a premier gathering for the global media industry, offering more than 1,200 networking sessions and more than 25,000 meetings that connect creators, producers, studios, streamers, brands, and decision-makers.