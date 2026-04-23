FRAPA Calls on Creators to Shape Format Protection

FRAPA, the Format Recognition and Protection Association, continues to be in active discussions with creators, national industry bodies and organizations that represent and support producers to understand how the association can best serve the industry.

FRAPA welcomed WBITVP’s André Renaud and All3Media’s Nick Smith as co-chairs of the Management Board last October, alongside Fremantle’s Richard Ager as Treasurer.

Renaud said: “In just six months, we’ve seen the ground shift beneath us, from AI putting its own spin on formats like Love Island to the new models and ways of working constantly setting the pace of a new direction. At the heart of this remains the fact that formats continue to play a part in the cultural conversation, and the urgency to come together to support, encourage, promote and protect these stories has never been more acute. Our mission is to ensure our members aren’t just keeping pace but leading the conversation, and we invite old and new members to join an open, honest dialog about building the next 25 years of sustainable formats.”

This summer FRAPA will launch a revamped newsletter and interactive platform built around community-sourced insight, covering IP law developments, format deals, commissioning trends, and the implications of a shifting industry, with attributed perspectives from members and key industry figures.