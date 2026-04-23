Banijay to Manage ‘Care Bears’ YouTube Channels

Banijay Kids & Family has signed a new agreement with Cloudco Entertainment to manage the Care Bears YouTube channels globally.

Under the deal, Banijay Kids & Family will assume stewardship of the official channels in English, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, and French. The catalog spans multiple generations of the popular IP, including series, specials, movies, and shorts. In addition, the Care Bears content catalog will be integrated into Banijay’s ZeeKay network of YouTube channels.

Dan Lewsey, SVP Digital & Social, Banijay Kids & Family, said: “With hundreds of hours of content the Care Bears library offers substantial opportunity for deep audience engagement on YouTube. Applying our expertise through targeted optimization and data‑driven channel management, we aim to strengthen the brand’s performance and ensure the catalogue is fully optimized for sustained global growth and long‑term results.”