Munich-based Toon2Tango (a subsidiary of Leonine Animation Studios) is set to produce Agent 203, the first feature film centered around teenage secret agent Zoe Stranek, a popular TV animation brand.

The new spy-fi adventure comedy combines brightly colored high-tech gadgets, action, and humor in a fast-paced story about courage, teamwork, and self-discovery.

Agent 203 is an international co-production by Toon2Tango, Mr. Miyagi, Laguna Azul & Doce Entertainment (Spain), M.A.R.K.13, and bigchild Entertainment (Germany). The film is directed by Damjan Mitrevski (Mission Santa, Niko – The Series) and Jo Daris (Wissper).

Completion is scheduled for 2027. Leonine Studios will release the film theatrically and international sales are handled by Sola Media.

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