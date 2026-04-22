ProSiebenSat.1 Sells U.S. Biz Studio71

ProSiebenSat.1 has divested its North American creator division—known as Studio71 U.S.—selling it to Los Angeles–based Fixated as part of a broader strategy to shed non-core assets and concentrate on entertainment in German-speaking markets.

Fixated was founded in 2023 and offers end-to-end solutions in talent management, creator monetization and content production.

Founded in 2011 and integrated into the group in 2015, Studio71 U.S. oversees a large network of content creators and podcasts, generating €246 million in revenue in 2025. The company’s Studio71 operations in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland will remain part of ProSiebenSat.1’s portfolio.

After completing the sale, ProSiebenSat.1 reaffirmed its 2026 revenue outlook, projecting modest organic growth.