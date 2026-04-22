NEM Dubrovnik to Gather Leading CEE Buyers

Set to welcome more than 200 buyers, NEM Dubrovnik is preparing for its 13th edition, which is set for June 8-11, 2026, and expected to see further growth due to the cancellation of NATPE Budapest.

Some of the key CEE buyers who confirmed their attendance at the event include: Anita Nemes, MTVA; Anna Borys, TVN WBITV; Antonia Totova, The Walt Disney Company; Elzbieta Saciuk, Telewizja Polska; Gábor Fischer, TV2 Média Csoport; Igor Draguzet, CME; Jana Semjonova, Latvian TV; Katalin Radóczy, AMC Networks; Katarina Slovakova, Slovak TV and Radio; Katharina Bigos, Network4 Media; Kelly Hornsby, Hearst Networks EMEA; Nelly Lunghino, Nova; Nick Christoforou, Antenna; Simona Goddardova, FTV Prima; and Slawomir Cyra, Cyfrowy Polsat.