Inaugural Content Europe is Underway

The inaugural edition of Content Europe is underway at the Marriott hotel in Lisbon.

April has clearly emerged as a fiercely competitive window for TV markets, and Lisbon is quickly gaining traction as a sought-after destination.

Organizer Questex held its first Stream TV Europe just a week ago (April 13-15, 2026) at the Epic Sana Hotel in the Amoreiras district of Lisbon.

As to Content Europe, the three-day event (April 21-24, 2026) registered a good turnout with Europe leading the representation — primarily from Spain, Portugal, the U.K., France and Germany — alongside Turkey, Canada, Japan and the U.S.

Exhibitors generally viewed the market positively, particularly given that this is its first edition, and see strong growth potential.

On the first day (yesterday) conference activities — a three-track program featuring the Future Formats Forum, The Content Acquisitions Summit and The Kids Content Summit — were opened by the welcoming remarks from Portugal’s Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Margarida Balseiro Lopes.

The day continued with a focus on formats featuring sessions such as “The Future of Formats: What Happens Next?” and “Formats Fundamentals: The New Shape of Finance and Acquisitions.”

The afternoon saw the first Content Europe Global Entertainment Formats Pitch. The judging panel — Jasper Hoogendoorn, Talpa Studios; Sumi Connock, BBC Studios; Niklas Vestberg, TV4; Nathalie Wogue, Wogue Entertainment; and Niklas Vargö of Warner Bros Discovery — crowned the French travel and competition format Fluent in 40 (pictured) as the winner.

Today the agenda opened with All3Media’s Dug James delivering a keynote on global hit The Traitors, followed by content strategy sessions on “How to Get Your Show on: NRK, SIC and Mediaset,” and “How to Get Your Kids Show on the BBC, YLE and RTP,” among others.

A Spotlight on Portugal panel and Portugal Film Commission-sponsored industry cocktail concluded the day.

A full report on the inaugural Content Europe will be published in VideoAge May/L.A. Screenings edition.