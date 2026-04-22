DARO Acquires Cinema&Video Publication

While some film and TV trade publications are closing (e.g., World Screen in New York), others are sold, as is the case with Cinema&Video International.

Founded in Florence, Italy, in 1996 by Paolo Di Maira, C&VI has been sold to the Dallas, Texas-based Daro Studio, founded in 2021 by Federica Pazzano and Kevin Joiner. Daro Studio is not related to Daro Film, which was founded in 1982 and based in Monte Carlo.

Cinema&Video will debut under the new ownership at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

“Our goal is to transform Cinema & Video International into a professional platform that connects the dots across film, audiovisual, documentary, animation, and emerging technologies,” the company stated in a press release.

It added: “Daro Studio is a U.S.-based media consulting and marketing agency specializing in film, audiovisual, animation, and emerging technologies. We assist companies in developing effective marketing and communication strategies and navigating financial incentives.”