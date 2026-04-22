BBC Acquires ‘The Traitors India’ for U.K. Audiences

All3Media International has licensed to the BBC the U.K. rights to Prime Video’s Indian adaptation of The Traitors.

Ten-part The Traitors India, which will be available in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer, is hosted by media personality Karan Johar and sees 20 celebrities — including Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi and Harsh Gujral — compete against the majestic backdrop of a palace in Suryagarh, Rajasthan. A second series is currently in production.

Multiple versions of The Traitors have also been acquired by broadcasters and platforms around the world for a total of over 1,700 hours of tape sales.

Among these deals, Bell Media’s SVoD platform Crave has rights to 11 adaptations – in addition to its own – offering versions from New Zealand, France, Australia, the U.S., the Netherlands, India, Hungary, Ireland, French Canada, and the U.K. (regular and celebrity versions) to its Canadian audiences.

Network 10 in Australia has acquired The Traitors UK and The Celebrity Traitors, alongside versions from India, New Zealand and the U.S.; while RTL Netherlands, original broadcaster of The Traitors, has licensed versions from Flemish Belgium, the U.K., the U.S., and Australia.