WAWA Introduces “WAWA Sessions”

The Worldwide Audiovisual Women’s Association (WAWA) launched the WAWA Sessions, a new series of talks and events, designed to foster dialog, knowledge exchange, and professional development across key areas of the global audiovisual industry.

The inaugural session, titled “Next Wave, New Generations in the Audiovisual Industry,” will take place via Zoom on April 23 at 11:00 AM (EST), marking the official launch of the initiative.

The session will be hosted by Emilia Nuccio, WAWA Board director and president of U.S.-based Enoro Media, who will lead the discussion with a focus on the perspectives of emerging professionals actively contributing to the audiovisual landscape.

Participating speakers include María Zuleta, director of Programming & Acquisitions at Caracol Television; Michelle Ávalos, Content Partnerships & Acquisitions at TelevisaUnivision; Cynthia Ismino Moya, Content Partnerships & Acquisitions at TelevisaUnivision; and Perla Atanacio, executive producer at Mexico’s Filmakersmovie | Don Porfirio, who will share insights from their current roles and career trajectories within the industry.

Participants are invited to RSVP in advance to secure their access: https://forms.gle/HhfPFg29xGE8U6ac7