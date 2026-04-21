Sandi Toksvig Travels to Ireland for Channel 4

A new two-part travel series from Cornelia Street Productions has been acquired by Channel 4, which will see broadcaster, author and comedian Sandi Toksvig embark on a literary journey across Ireland.

Sandi Toksvig’s Irish Odyssey follows one of Britain’s best-loved broadcasters as she travels across Ireland exploring the landscapes, places and people that have inspired some of the island’s greatest writers, poets and storytellers. Toksvig will trace the footsteps of literary giants, including Seamus Heaney, James Joyce, W.B. Yeats, C.S. Lewis, as well as contemporary greats.

From walking in the Mourne Mountains beloved by C.S. Lewis to visiting historic libraries, literary pubs and catching a 100th anniversary production at The Abbey Theatre in Dublin, Toksvig will immerse herself in the cultural heart of Ireland.

The travelogue is executive produced by Sarah Sapper and David Kerr from Cornelia Street Productions, with additional funding from Tourism Ireland. It was produced in association with All3Media International, which will also handle international distribution.