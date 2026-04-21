OGM Pictures and Grupo Ganga to Co-Develop Scripted Slate

Turkey-based OGM Pictures has signed a strategic development agreement with Spain’s Grupo Ganga.

The two companies will collaborate on developing premium scripted projects in Turkey and Spain. The collaboration will encompass both the adaptation of existing formats from each company’s catalog and the creation of original content.

This agreement follows the launch of OGM Pictures’ international division, reinforcing the company’s commitment to expanding its global footprint through strategic creative alliances.

Onur Güvenatam (pictured), founder and producer of OGM Pictures, said: “Bringing together different storytelling traditions creates new opportunities for layered and compelling narratives. Our collaboration with Grupo Ganga reflects our ambition to develop stories that can travel across borders while staying authentic to their roots.”

Miguel Angel Bernardeau, founder and general fanager of Grupo Ganga, added: “This union is not just an addition of teams; it is the multiplication of our creative capacity. By joining forces with OGM Pictures, we are in a privileged position to tackle larger-scale projects and international complexity.”