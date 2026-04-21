Calinos and Pixcom Partner with TF1 Group

Calinos Entertainment and Pixcom have partnered with France’s TF1 Group.

Under the agreement, TF1 Group will bring two titles, Indefensible and Alert Squad, to French audiences. Both series are produced by Canadian production company Pixcom and distributed by Turkey-based Calinos.

Indefensible, a long-running legal drama, follows the criminal defense team at the Lapointe-Macdonald law firm as they navigate complex cases and moral dilemmas.

Alert Squad centers on a Special Missing Persons Unit tackling high-stakes disappearance cases while confronting personal and professional challenges.

Indefensible reaches around 1.5 million viewers dail, while Alert Squad attracts close to 1 million viewers weekly. Both titles have received critical acclaim, earning multiple awards at the Gémeaux Awards, including Best Annual Drama Series, Best Daily Series and Best Lead Actor in an Annual Drama Series.

Pixcom is currently producing season 5 of Indefensible and season 6 of Alert Squad.

Goryana Vasileva, Sales manager (LATAM & Europe) at Calinos Entertainment, said: “Indefensible and Alert Squad are both standout, high quality series, so it’s especially exciting to see them find a new home at TF1 Group. There’s something really rewarding about watching our international content travel and connect with new audiences, and we’re confident these titles will resonate strongly with viewers in France.”

Nicola Merola and Charles Lafortune, executive producers, added: “We’re proud to see Indefensible and Alert Squad continuing to resonate beyond Canada, reaching new audiences in France through such a prestigious broadcaster.”

Both series will soon be available on TF1+.