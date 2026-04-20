Obamas’ Prodco Leaves Netflix

Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, is ending its eight-year exclusive partnership with Netflix and shifting to an independent model that allows it to collaborate with multiple studios.

Although the exclusive deal is ending, Higher Ground is expected to continue working with Netflix on select ongoing projects.

During its time with the platform, the company produced the Oscar-winning documentary American Factory, as well as the Oscar-nominated films Rustin and Crip Camp, and the thriller Leave the World Behind.

The Obamas first signed with Netflix in 2018 and later renewed the agreement in 2024 as a first-look deal before deciding to go independent.