Keshet Launches ‘Who Wants to Start?’

Keshet has launched new celebrity roundtable format Who Wants to Start?

The program brings together five celebrities who all share one defining life experience — from anxiety and divorce to parenthood, grief or starting over — and places them in a single room, filmed in front of an intimate studio audience, with no script and no prior knowledge of who else is taking part. Multiple sealed envelopes sit at the center of the room, each containing a question or prompt as a starting point for an unfiltered conversation between the participants.

Already in production with Assi Azar as host and moderator, alongside producer Ido Baron (The Amazing Race Israel, Ninja Israel) and director Anat Stalinsky (The A-Talks, Married at First Sight Israel) attached, Who Wants to Start? is slated to premiere in primetime on Keshet 12 later this summer.

Keshet International will distribute the format globally.