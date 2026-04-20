Japan’s Action Channel Acquires ORF’s ‘Soko Linz’ S4

ORF-Enterprise has licensed the fourth season of the crime series Soko Linz to Japan’s Action Channel, which has now acquired its full rights package.

The series, produced by Gebhardt Productions, follows a special unit that operates in the tri-border region between Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic, tackling a wide spectrum of cross-border crimes.

In the newest season, the focus is on investigators Joe Haizinger and Biggi Obergeschwendter, whose contrasting yet complementary approaches make them an exceptional duo. Their cases take them into the worlds of tattoo artists, gardeners and model aircraft enthusiasts; they confront undertakers, sacristans, corrupt medical professionals and even rogue artificial intelligence systems.