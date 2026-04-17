Spirit Studios Launches AI-Powered ’10 Minute History’

U.K.-based Spirit Studios has launched 10 Minute History, a new digital channel designed for modern viewing habits.

The channel delivers cinematic, story-driven history in tightly structured ten-minute episodes. Each episode is broken into minute-by-minute chapters, complete with natural cliffhangers. This modular storytelling also allows every episode to be distributed as ten standalone one-minute clips, making the format native to both YouTube and social platforms.

The launch marks Spirit Studios’ first move into building an AI-supported channel. The production model behind 10 Minute History blends traditional roles with new tools. With a human voiceover, a producer, a channel manager, and an editor, AI supports the process by enabling a cinematic finish, allowing the team to focus on narrative, pacing, and audience experience.

Future plans include expanding into longer formats such as 30-minute and 60-minute history specials, scaling the brand into new verticals including 10 Minute Politics, 10 Minute News, and beyond, and developing 10 Minute History into a recognizable, multi-platform franchise.