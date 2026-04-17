Netflix’s Hastings to Exit Company

Netflix’s co-founder, Reed Hastings, is stepping down as chairman of the streaming giant to focus on philanthropy and other pursuits.

Hastings has led the business for three decades, guiding its transformation from a mail-order subscription service into a global entertainment powerhouse.

The announcement came alongside Netflix reporting a 16 percent rise in revenue for the first quarter of 2026. According to the company, the stronger-than-expected performance was fueled by increased subscription prices and growing advertising revenue.

The $2.8 billion from Paramount Skydance — the termination fee paid to Netflix to end the prior merger agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery — boosted the streamer’s free cash flow to $5.1 billion.

Despite the positive results, yesterday the company’s share price dropped by around 8 percent.