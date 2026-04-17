LIV Golf Missing TV Viewership

LIV Golf has struggled to attract large television audiences since its launch in 2022 as an alternative to the PGA Tour. Backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the league has operated at significant financial losses — reportedly hundreds of millions annually — as it invests heavily in player contracts and events.

Known for a 54-hole (LIV in Roman numerals), no-cut format, it features 48 players competing in both individual and team competitions with massive prize money.

While the PGA Tour remains the dominant global golf circuit, LIV Golf has drawn criticism from some commentators over its funding and strategy, while supporters argue it is bringing competition and innovation to the sport.