April Issue: The Good and the Bad

For lovers of bad news, VideoAge‘s April Issue comes just in time. But don’t fret, lovers of positive news. This is a good Issue for you, too. The “My2¢” editorial starts the bad news off with the fact that “digitalization is driving the cost of content creation to zero and the format business reduces the cost of failure, but the cost of content is still escalating… which is the justification for mergers and acquisitions. It’s a mess out there!”

Then we have a report from MIP London, indicating that it was a great confab, but not a great TV market. As we say in the piece: “The verdict is in: MIP London was a great TV conference event… and a less successful TV marketplace.”

The bad news (for American market-goers) extended even into the calendar page with a report stating that “luxury hotel occupancy is up, but economy rooms are down in the U.S.”

Moving away from the bad news, and toward the neutral center, is the Book Review, in which Stephen Tague, a former American studio executive from London, describes a new book by Giovanni Pedde, another former American studio executive, but from Italy, which explains why film/TV sectors are experiencing intense transformations.

In order to make more sense of the current upheaval in the world, the April edition of VideoAge unveils the media connections between U.S. President Donald Trump, Venezuela, and Iran.

Then, inching more toward the good news, there’s a piece about Series Mania, in which we report that the Lille, France TV event was all about elusive buyers, but that content companies exhibited happily.

Finally, VideoAge explains the importance of the America250 celebration, and details plans for the 250th Fourth of July holiday (as U.S. Independence Day is known).

Continuing in the same good vein, the Issue touches on the evolution of April as an important European TV market date by listing the four or more TV markets that are now replacing the formerly all-encompassing MIP Cannes.

The April Issue of VideoAge concludes with the assertion that the L.A. Screenings are extended and expanded for 2026.

It’s all here for you to read: http://www.videoagedaily.com/digitalissues/PDF/Video%20Age%20International%20April%202026/index.html