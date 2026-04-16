Telefe Starts Production on ‘Triangulo Amoroso’

Telefe Studios started filming Triángulo Amoroso, its first vertical-format drama series for the entire Telefe ecosystem, including broadcast television, digital platforms and social media.

This new microseries stars Wanda Nara and Maxi López alongside a cast featuring Georgina Barbarossa, Yanina Latorre, Déborah Nishimoto, Sebastián Presta, César Bordón, Eugenia Guerty, Clara Kovacic, Pachu Peña, Lautaro Rodríguez, Lucas Spadafora, and Nora Colosimo.

In the program, Wanda and Maxi, who play themselves, agree to star in an innovative soap opera, but the project takes an unexpected turn when they discover a clause in their contracts that requires them to kiss. What seemed like a minor detail triggers tensions, intense negotiations, and a growing media scandal that jeopardizes the project’s future, blurring the lines between fiction and reality.