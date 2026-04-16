RaiCom Screenings Up & Running

RaiCom screenings are now taking place in Assisi, Italy. The so-called “Assisi Screenings” began on Tuesday, April 14, and will conclude on Friday, April 17.

Around 100 international TV content buyers (pictured) are in attendance to screen RAI’s programs.

The line-up of new drama series showcased at the event includes: Cagnaz: The Riviera Crimes, which follows police inspector Marco Cagnani (nicknamed “Cagnaz”) as he uncovers crimes while living and working from his boat, following his own unconventional rules; The Invisible Man, centered on Lucio Gambera, a colonel in the Carabinieri paramilitary police force, who pursues fugitive Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro; and The Judge and His Killers, set in Sicily at the end of the 1990s, which depicts Judge Rosario Livatino’s battle against the ruthless criminal organization known as the Sidda.