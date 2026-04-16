‘Lingo Türkiye’ Hits 400 Episodes on TRT

All3Media format Lingo Türkiye has reached its 400th episode on Turkish broadcaster TRT.

Airing every weekday on TRT and distributed globally by All3Media International, the format is licensed and produced in Turkey by Shine Medya. The show is hosted by Kemal Uçar.

First launched in Turkey in October 2023, Lingo Türkiye is the most-watched game show in its category in the Access Prime Time slot.

The word-guessing gameshow is an IDTV (an All3Media company) and Talpa Concepts format. The U.K. version of Lingo produced by Objective Entertainment out of Objective Media Group North’s Manchester base, for ITV1, is on its fifth season.

Lingo has been adapted in 18 territories including Spain, France, Italy and the U.S., in addition to the original Dutch version and adaptations in Turkey, Greece and the U.K.