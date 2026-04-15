‘Queens that Changed the World’ Gets S2 Renewal

BBC Select has ordered the second season of history documentary series Queens that Changed the World.

The series is produced by Woodcut Media and distributed worldwide by Sphere Abacus.

Currently in production, the second season shines the light on six formidable historical female rulers: Maria Theresa, Mary Queen of Scots, Marie Antoinette, Rani of Jhansi, Agrippina the Younger, and Queen Charlotte.

The series uses archive footage and stylized recreations, alongside expert analysis from historians and academics to chart the rise to power of each queen. The docuseries looks at the challenges they faced, and their unique perspective on power, as well as using their experience as a lens through which to view wider themes such as women’s changing position in society and what it meant to be the ‘fairer sex.’

Sales for season two have already been secured with BBC Studios America, SBS Australia, Sky Germany and Czech Television.