Nielsen U Turn

In a disputed move, U.S. ratings service Nielsen reversed its earlier assessment that broadcast TV had won the ratings race. This week, it reported instead that streaming now leads the TV viewing landscape by a wide margin.

Many media executives who believe Nielsen has overestimated streaming usage criticized the latest report. Legacy broadcasters argue that their internal data shows higher viewership than Nielsen’s figures.

Nielsen based its latest audience report on what it calls its Gauge methodology, which estimates viewing shares for major streaming platforms. However, the company said that TV ad buyers and sellers rely on its Big Data + Panel service to negotiate deals, which uses methodology developed by the Advertising Research Foundation.

The differing methodologies and results between the Gauge and Big Data + Panel are frustrating TV operators and confusing marketers as they prepare to allocate ad spending for next month’s Upfronts.