NEM Dubrovnik Gears Up for Its Largest Market

NEM Dubrovnik, the CEE-focused market set to take place June 8-11, 2026, has highlighted some of the companies that have already confirmed their participation.

Among them are key studios such as: A + E Global Media, Banijay Rights, BBC Studios, Fremantle, Global Agency, Globo, ITV Studios, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, Paramount Global Content Distribution, Audiovisual from Spain, Studiocanal, and The Walt Disney Company.

This year’s edition of the market will be the largest to date, featuring three dedicated exhibition zones: Sunset, Mare, and the newly added Adriatic Area, within the Dubrovnik Palace hotel.