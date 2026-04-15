Globalstar Sold to Amazon

Amazon is set to acquire the satellite telecommunications group Globalstar for $11.6 billion, a move that will accelerate Jeff Bezos’s company’s efforts to build out its low-Earth orbit satellite constellation and make up ground lost to Elon Musk’s Starlink.

The 35-year-old, Covington, Louisiana–based Globalstar will enable Amazon LEO to add direct-to-device (D2D) services to its low-Earth orbit satellite network and extend cellular coverage to customers beyond the reach of terrestrial networks.

According to reports, the transaction is expected to close in 2027, subject to the fulfillment of certain closing conditions.

Globalstar is a leading U.S. operator in mobile satellite services, a pioneer in non-geostationary orbit satellites and D2D technology, and a provider of critical communication and emergency services to customers worldwide.