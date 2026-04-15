Bomanbridge Inks Multiple Deals in Europe and North America

Singapore-based Bomanbridge Media has secured a number of broadcast agreements throughout Europe and North America.

Independent U.S. network EarthxTV has acquired a package of factual programming to launch alongside Earth Day later this month. Titles include Valley of the Bears and Nature’s Calendar. Also in the U.S., pubcaster APT has acquired the one-hour special Greenland.

Canada’s CBC has acquired The Climate Restorers, narrated by Peter Coyote, while the Knowledge channel has acquired Greenland and several arts titles, including Hopper: An American Love Story,

In Europe, Italy’s Rai 5 has picked up a wildlife package including the hour-long specials, Forest High Life and Masked Bandits. Rai also picked up arts title, Frida Kahlo.

Both ZDF and 3Sat are set to air several Exhibition on Screen arts titles, including Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition, Van Gogh: Poets & Lovers, Hopper: An American Love Story, Klimt and The Kiss and Raphael Revealed.

Wildlife titles have been acquired by Spain’s RTVE (Babies – A Wild Welcome) and TVI in Portugal (World’s Wildest, Reclaim the Rainforest).

The company has also secured several deals for Hidden Secrets of the Adriatic — a visually stunning series uncovering 30,000 years of human history across Europe’s most overlooked sea – which has been picked up by Viasat History and ARTE France.