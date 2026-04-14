SLS Sold Out: The L.A. Screenings Adds Hotels

The SLS Hotel — this year’s venue for the L.A. Screenings indie segment — has sold out of available guest rooms for the upcoming L.A. Screenings Independents, set to take place on May 14 and 15.

As a result, event organizer Isabella Marquez added two nearby hotels — the Sofitel and the AC Hotel by Marriott — both located in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles, close to most of the studios where the Screenings will begin on Saturday, May 16, just after the conclusion of the two-day L.A. Screenings Independents event.

“We’re thrilled by the incredible response and enthusiasm,” said Marquez, who urges participants to book promptly before the additional rooms are gone.

VideoAge will support the success of the L.A. Screenings 2026 with a special issue releasing on May 14 (the market’s opening day), distributed at the participating hotels and studios.