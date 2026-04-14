Mubi Out of Murky Waters

The movie streaming service Mubi appears to be regaining momentum following a difficult 2025.

Reports indicate the platform experienced subscriber losses during the year, ending with 1.2 million users and posting a net loss despite generating roughly $200 million in revenue. More recently, however, Mubi’s subscriber base has reportedly rebounded, reaching around 1.7 million by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

The London-based company also drew attention after securing a $100 million investment from Sequoia Capital. The deal prompted discussion within parts of the film community, reflecting broader sensitivities around the role of venture capital in independent cinema. In response, founder and CEO Efe Cakarel—a Turkish-born engineer and graduate of Stanford University — has indicated an intention to develop an ethical framework to guide the company’s future funding decisions.