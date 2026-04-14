Hispanic TV Sees Growth in the U.S.

Contrary to trends from years ago, Hispanic television — Spanish-language TV in the U.S. — is thriving. Leading this growth, according to a story in The Los Angeles Times, is Telemundo, the NBCUniversal-owned Spanish-language network, whose evening news has increased its audience by 11 percent, now reaching 16 million viewers.

In 2001, NBC bought the Miami-based network from Sony for $1.98 billion. At the time, many believed that because most U.S.-born Latinos spoke English, Spanish-language TV would decline in relevance. Instead, Telemundo has proven that, even though most Latino population growth over the past two decades has come from U.S. births, the network has continued to expand.

Reportedly, between 2000 and 2024, the U.S. Latino population grew from 35 million to 68 million, out of a total U.S. population of 342.4 million.