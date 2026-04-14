Calinos Launches New Drama ‘Ugly’

Calinos Entertainment has unveiled its new drama series Ugly (Çirkin).

Produced by 25 Film, Ugly (Çirkin) premiered on Star TV in Turkey on March 29, reaching a rating of 5.89 by its third episode and surpassing 4.8 million views on YouTube after the first episode.

Ugly (Çirkin) follows Meryem Tunalı, a young woman shaped by loss and hardship. After losing her family at a young age, Meryem grows up holding on to one constant feeling, her deep love for Kadir. Years later, when their paths cross again, their story becomes more than just a love story, evolving into a dramatic journey shaped by power, ambition, and long-buried secrets rising to the surface.

Directed by Burcu Alptekin and Merve Çolak, the series brings together Derya Pınar Ak and Çağlar Ertuğrul in the lead roles, alongsideBaşak Gümülcinelioğlu, Olgun Toker, Baran Bölükbaşı, Nur Sürer, and Çetin Tekindor.

Aslı Serim, head of Content at Calinos Entertainment, commented: “From the very first episode, Ugly stood out to us as a story with real emotional depth and strong global appeal. It combines a compelling narrative with a distinct cinematic quality. What makes it truly special is how it blends a deeply personal love story with a broader narrative about power, identity, and transformation. We’re very excited to introduce Ugly to international audiences and confident that it will connect with audiences across different cultures.”