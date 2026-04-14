Buenos Aires Partners with MIPCOM, MIP Cancun

The Buenos Aires Film Commission has signed a new partnership with MIPCOM Cannes and MIP Cancun to position Buenos Aires as a strategic hub for production and generate new opportunities for the local audiovisual industry, through specific events and the presence of local producers both before and during both markets.

As the first step in this collaboration, representatives from both markets will participate in an audiovisual industry event to be held in Buenos Aires on May 7. The event aims to provide concrete tools to strengthen the global reach of content produced in the city, bringing together key industry players and featuring panels focused on the role of markets in facilitating networking, access to financing, and collaboration opportunities.

MIPCOM Cannes is set to take place October 12–15, 2026; MIP Cancun is scheduled for November 17-20, 2026.

The Buenos Aires Film Commission operates under the General Directorate of Cultural and Creative Development of the Ministry of Culture of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires.