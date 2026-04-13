Nippon TV Presents ‘Majority Rules’

Nippon TV is spotlighting a new slate of unscripted formats from Gyokuro Studio, its in-house production arm.

The line-up is headlined by the social experiment Majority Rules, originally broadcast on Nippon TV in February 2026; followed by two new formats: the family-oriented game show The Balance, and the high-speed culinary competition show Cooking Rush!.

In Majority Rules, 13 strangers are isolated in a warehouse for 18 days and forced to govern every aspect of their lives by popular vote. The majority vote is absolute, controlling daily routines, mission strategies, and eliminations. To build their prize bank, competitors face missions testing logic, physical prowess, and personal experience.

The Balance is a new type of game show where families compete solely on their sense of balance — an ability shared regardless of age, strength, or gender. From maneuvering an umbrella on the palm of their hand to using everyday kitchen tools as game tools, the format tests both family teamwork and individual concentration under intense pressure.

Cooking Rush! breaks away from traditional genres by incorporating a sushi-style conveyor belt. Two teams of chefs serve dishes at lightning speed, and the winner is determined simply by the number of plates consumed by 24 judges within the time limit.