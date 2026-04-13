Med.TV Partners with Help Save The Med Expedition

Med.TV has been named the exclusive media partner for Help Save the Med, a three-year educational and environmental sailing expedition set to launch from the Yacht Club de Monaco on May 4, 2026.

At the heart of the initiative is Wiki’s Centennial Expedition, a 1,000-day, 22,000-nautical-mile journey spanning the majority of the Mediterranean’s 24 countries and territories.

Led by Emmy Award-winning producer Tom Woods — chairman and founder of Help Save the Med — the expedition will unite communities through its ongoing educational and Youth Writes and Young Film Makers workshops across the region around a shared mission: preserving the Mediterranean’s environmental and cultural heritage for future generations.

Med.TV will air regular reports and original programming from the expedition. Coverage will begin with the official launch event at the Yacht Club de Monaco, followed by on-the-ground storytelling from ports across Southern Europe, The Middle East and North Africa.

Med.TV will serve as the primary broadcast and streaming distribution partner, leveraging its reach of approximately 200 million households—further expanded through its recent distribution agreement with Rakuten TV.

The initiative is structured around collaborations with leading NGOs and knowledge partners, through workshops and virtual learning for students across the entirety of the Mediterranean; and training and mentoring young journalists and filmmakers to document the journey and produce original content.