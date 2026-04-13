Fremantle to Rep Golf Format ‘Holey Moley’

Fremantle has secured global production and distribution rights to Holey Moley [also know as Hole In One], an original format from ABC and Eureka Productions, a Fremantle label.

Holey Moley is a mini-golf competition where contestants face off against each other on larger-than-life holes designed to test their putting precision, agility, and nerves of steel. Along the way, they brave obstacles like spinning windmills, erupting volcanoes, planetary rings and slippery slopes, all while enjoying hilarious, quick-witted commentary from charismatic hosts.

Holey Moley aired on ABC in the U.S. and on Channel 7 in Australia, where the consolidated audience more than doubled the channel’s primetime average.

Fremantle is building a Holey Moley Production Hub for the format in Portimão, Portugal. Initial filming is slated for May and June 2026.