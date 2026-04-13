5 Commissions ‘Boris Johnson: Into The Kill Zone’

Paramount’s U.K. network 5 has commissioned Soho Studios and Two Rivers Media, to produce Boris Johnson: Into the ‘Kill Zone’ (w/t), a feature-length documentary film following former Prime Minister and journalist Boris Johnson, as he undertakes an unofficial and secret assignment behind the frontline of the Russia/Ukraine war.

Quietly entering the country so as not to draw attention to himself, Johnson travels beyond Kyiv in a 72-hour unprotected journey to the front line ‘kill zone’ near Zaporizhzhia, where drones, artillery and the realities of modern warfare quickly replace diplomacy and political rhetoric.

Embedded with Ukrainian soldiers, he visits shattered villages, a frontline chapel, secret drone bases and even a makeshift bomb factory hidden inside abandoned cottages, and shelters in an under-siege eighth story flat during a missile strike.

Boris Johnson said: “The Ukrainians are fighting the same war, against the same drones, that are being sent against civilians by the same alliance of tyrannies. We have spent four years psalming platitudes and telling them that their fight is our fight. On the basis of what I have seen, we are risibly failing to live up to our pledges, and to give them the help they need. The Ukrainians can win and will win. But our delay and our timidity continue to cause unimaginable human suffering. We are right to say that the Ukrainians are fighting for all of us – so why the hell are we still short-changing them?”

Boris Johnson: Into the ‘Kill Zone’ (w/t) is a Soho Studios (a Pantheon Media Group Company) and Two Rivers Media production in Association with Daily Mail Originals. Distributed internationally by Sphere Abacus.