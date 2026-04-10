Sunny Side of The Doc Unveils First Speakers

Sunny Side of the Doc — set to take place in La Rochelle, France, from June 22-24, 2026 — revealed the first keynote and session speakers for its upcoming edition.

Among the first confirmed speakers is Ben Zand, founder and CEO of Zandland, who is building a new model by creating, funding, and distributing documentaries entirely in-house.

Helle Faber, Oscar-winning producer (Mr Nobody Against Putin) at Made in Copenhagen, will deliver a keynote on international co-production in a time of unprecedented change. As traditional financing narrows and the balance of power shifts, her session will give a clear-eyed view of what is changing, what remains essential, and how producers can navigate this moment to decisively make the right move.