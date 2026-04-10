Moonbug Debuts ‘Emmie’s Wonder Wardrobe’ on YouTube

Moonbug Entertainment has debuted Emmie’s Wonder Wardrobe on YouTube.

The animated preschool series — a spin-off of Little Angel — follows Emmie, a spirited five-year-old whose closet is bursting with costumes, colors, and endless possibilities. Emmie uses dress-up to explore who she is and how she feels. Through catchy original pop songs and vibrant storytelling, the series inspires young viewers to find their sparkle, celebrate individuality, and embrace what makes them unique.

“We’ve watched Little Angel grow into a truly global phenomenon, with massive viewership on YouTube and Netflix and incredible momentum following our launch on Disney+ last year,” said Alex Tarzy, Little Angel general manager at Moonbug Entertainment. “We were inspired to create Emmie’s Wonder Wardrobe because of the love Little Angel fans shared for the character, and are so excited for their reaction to this new spin-off that puts her center stage.”