DOJ Probes Greedy NFL

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the National Football League following complaints that watching American football has become too expensive.

The concern stems from the NFL’s practice of slicing its game packages into smaller bundles and licensing them to streaming platforms.

According to The Wall Street Journal, “consumers often need several subscriptions to watch all the games,” and streaming services have also raised their prices.

Sports remains one of the few TV genres that consistently draws large U.S. audiences, but sports rights—especially those for the NFL—represent some of the highest content costs for broadcasters.

The NFL, however, argues that it is the most broadcast-friendly league, noting that 87 percent of its games air on local TV stations in the markets of the teams playing.