CBC/Radio Canada and NFB Expand Collaboration

The National Film Board of Canada (NFB), the country’s public film producer and distributor, and CBC/Radio-Canada, Canada’s public broadcaster, have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding to expand their long-standing relationship, marking a shift from project-by-project cooperation toward a more coordinated, long-term approach.

The agreement establishes a framework for sustained collaboration across documentary production and programming, archives, new technologies, educational offerings, audience engagement and more.

Under the MOU, the organizations will explore opportunities for CBC/Radio-Canada to offer more NFB documentaries on its channels and platforms, including the potential for new co-productions. NFB will be lending its expertise in digital archiving to enable the use of archival materials to support new productions, education and meaningful public engagement, while CBC/Radio-Canada brings its audience insights to strengthening the NFB’s online public engagement.

The NFB and CBC/Radio-Canada will also collaborate closer on emerging digital platforms, audience data and responsible approaches to AI. In addition, the organizations will identify opportunities to work more closely on learning initiatives and services to regional and linguistic audiences.

Pictured: Marie-Philippe Bouchard, president and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada. and Suzanne Guèvremont, Government Film commissioner and NFB chairperson.

(photo Alejandro Escamilla for the NFB)