Inter Medya Inks Deal in Bulgaria

Istanbul-based Inter Medya has secured a new licensing agreement to bring four of its Turkish dramas to Bulgaria.

The package is topped by Eshref Ruya, which follows the love story between a powerful mafia figure and a talented young musician; followed by Valley of Hearts, revolving around the fierce power struggles within the powerful Şansalan family; and Last Summer, about an idealist prosecutor who receives an offer too good to refuse from a mob leader. Also included in this deal is the fourth season of Bitter Lands, a legendary love story that begins in Istanbul during the 1970s and continues in southern Turkey through the trials of evil, ambition and tyranny.

Inter Medya will be showcasing its portfolio of series at two upcoming Lisbon-based industry events: Stream TV Lisbon and Content Europe.